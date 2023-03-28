Johnson returns to the event in 2023 after missing out through injury last year and will ride for the C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing team on Honda machinery.

Dean Harrison is next on the DAO Kawasaki, setting off 10 seconds behind Johnson, with 23-time TT winner John McGuinness at number three on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward is at four on the KTS Honda Fireblade after switching manufacturer from Yamaha, with James Hillier following with his regular number five on the OMG Racing Yamaha R1.

Michael Dunlop will continue riding with the number six plate at this year's Isle of Man TT.

Michael Dunlop will be chasing Hillier as the Ulsterman retains his number six plate on the Hawk Racing Honda, while the returning Josh Brookes is at number seven on the FHO Racing BMW M1000RR.

Rising prospect Davey Todd starts at number eight on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda ahead of Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston, who has also made the switch to Honda Fireblade machinery this year with the Ashcourt Racing team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-race favourite and outright lap record holder Peter Hickman remains at number 10 on the FHO Racing BMW ahead of Manx hero Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).

Veteran Michael Rutter, who will ride the MotoGP-derived Honda RC213V-S, is at number 12 followed by Dominic Herbertson (Belgrave Motors Racing BMW M100RR), who carries the number 13 plate vacated by Johnston.

Phil Crowe, new Honda Racing UK signing Nathan Harrison and Cork man Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) are the top 16.

Lincolnshire’s Gary Johnson starts from number 17 ahead of Banbridge native Shaun Anderson, who will ride for Steve Wheatman’s Team Classic Suzuki outfit this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Isle of Man TT takes place from May 29 to June 10.

TT start numbers – Top 20:

1. David Johnson - C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing Honda

2. Dean Harrison - DAO Racing Kawasaki

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK

4. Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan Honda

5. James Hillier - OMG Racing Yamaha

6. Michael Dunlop - Hawk Racing Honda

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Josh Brookes - FHO Racing BMW

8. Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda

9. Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing Honda

10. Peter Hickman - FHO Racing BMW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda

12. Michael Rutter - Bathams Racing Honda

13. Dominic Herbertson - APERO BMW

14. Philip Crowe - Nigel Appleyard/Agri Wash BMW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15. Nathan Harrison - Honda Racing UK

16. Mike Browne - Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW

17. Gary Johnson - Smith’s Motors/JR Performance Honda

18. Shaun Anderson - Team Classic Suzuki

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19. Sam West - Street Diner Racing BMW