The event returns in 2023 for the first time since former North West 200 chief Billy Nutt last held the show in 2019 and will run from February 4-5.

Bradford man Harrison is a multiple TT winner and the Superstock lap record holder at the Ulster Grand Prix, while Nottingham’s Cooper has made a huge impact at the North West 200 since making his debut at the event in 2019.

Also making an appearance will be ex-Grand Prix winner Jeremy McWilliams and former National Junior Superstock champion Korie McGreevy, who has signed with Northern Ireland’s McAdoo Kawasaki team this season.

Isle of Man TT winner Dean Harrison is among the special guests for the Motorcycle Plus show at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn in February.

Kenny Gardner, of promoters 360 Events, said he was delighted to secure the quartet as the show gears up for a much aniticipated comeback.

“Northern Ireland has produced so many talented competitors in all aspects of motorcycle racing,” he said.

“To be able to welcome, Richard, Dean, Jeremy and Korie is another exciting bonus at an already packed weekend.

“Primarily, we will be using the show to showcase all forms of motorsport and motorcycling – if it has an engine and wheels, we intend it to be there.

Richard Cooper rode a Ryan Farquhar-prepared Kawasaki Supertwin for the J McC Roofing team at the North West 200 last year.

"Attractions will also include rider appearances, interviews, Q&A sessions, and not just established stars, but also up and coming riders from on and off-road disciplines who will become household names in the future.

“As an innovation, there will be advice from experts on securing and keeping sponsors, Social Media use and lifestyle advice which will be useful for young competitors from all disciplines,” he added.

“This is in line with our stated aim of helping to establish a Motorsport Academy for all forms of motorsport to make sure our rising stars get the best advice and guidance possible on their career path.”

Road racing teams will be present at the two-day show with their rider line-ups for 2023, plus there will be a host of the latest production motorcycles on display from all of the major manufaturers.

The sport’s governing bodies will be represente at the show, providing information on the various on and off-road championships, and advice for those considering starting a career in motorcycle racing.

Clubs will also be promoting their own individual race events and there willl also be an abundance of trade and dealer stands.

Tickets for the show at the Eikon Centre are available to purshase online at www.motorcycleplusshow.co.uk.

All online bookings will be entered into a free raffle to win prizes including a small motorbike and discounted ferry bookings.

Further prizes will be confirmed but there vouchers to the value of £1000, £300 and £100 will be up for grabs along with a Fourball golf voucher and discounted money off vouchers from Hursts, Crossan’s, Norman Watt Motorcycles, Edenmore Golf Club and Nutt Travel.

