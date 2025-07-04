Dean Harrison has adjusted 'back into short circuit riding' and 'ready to go' at Knockhill in British Supersport Championship
Harrison was a popular winner at the TT last month, where the Bradford man – who now lives on the island – claimed his first wins around the Mountain Course in six years with a brilliant Superstock double.
The Honda Racing UK rider finished eighth and fifth at Snetterton in Norfolk two weeks after the TT, but Harrison feels he is now totally immersed in the short circuit discipline as he aims for more solid results at the quirky Scottish track.
However, the 36-year-old will be back in road racing action next week, when he is one of the big favourites at the Southern 100 on the Billown course along with fellow top TT men Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd.
“I don’t see why we shouldn’t have a good weekend at Knockhill,” said Harrison, who was ninth fastest on Friday in free practice, which was held in wet conditions. “I’m looking forward to my first time there on the CBR600RR.
“I don’t have a massive amount of experience there, to be honest, but I don’t actually mind the place. The thing with Knockhill is that it rains a lot there.
“But I’m actually looking forward to it. I’m feeling good, the bike’s good, I’ve got my brain back into short circuit riding and, as far as little tracks go, it’s one of the most technical. I’m ready to go for sure.”