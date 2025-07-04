​Dean Harrison says he has fully adjusted back into short circuit racing mode following the Isle of Man TT as he gears up for round four of the British Supersport Championship this weekend at Knockhill in Scotland.

​Harrison was a popular winner at the TT last month, where the Bradford man – who now lives on the island – claimed his first wins around the Mountain Course in six years with a brilliant Superstock double.

The Honda Racing UK rider finished eighth and fifth at Snetterton in Norfolk two weeks after the TT, but Harrison feels he is now totally immersed in the short circuit discipline as he aims for more solid results at the quirky Scottish track.

However, the 36-year-old will be back in road racing action next week, when he is one of the big favourites at the Southern 100 on the Billown course along with fellow top TT men Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd.

Dean Harrison on the Honda Racing UK CBR600RR. (Photo by Double Red)

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t have a good weekend at Knockhill,” said Harrison, who was ninth fastest on Friday in free practice, which was held in wet conditions. “I’m looking forward to my first time there on the CBR600RR.

“I don’t have a massive amount of experience there, to be honest, but I don’t actually mind the place. The thing with Knockhill is that it rains a lot there.