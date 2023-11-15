Dean Harrison is preparing for a new chapter in his career after the Bradford rider was confirmed in a three-man Honda Racing line-up for 2024 with John McGuinness and Nathan Harrison.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrison parted company from the DAO Racing Kawasaki team this season and makes the switch to the Honda Fireblade in pursuit of more Superbike success at the major road races.

A Senior TT winner in 2019, Harrison will make his Honda debut at the North West 200, which takes place from May 6-11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old has claimed multiple podiums at the Ulster road race but Harrison is still seeking his maiden victory around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

New signing Dean Harrison with Honda Racing boss Havier Beltran and team-mates John McGuinness and Nathan Harrison.

“I can’t wait to begin a new chapter with Honda Racing UK and I jumped at the chance when this opportunity came about,” Harrison said.

“If I'm honest, it hasn’t sunk in yet and I don’t think it will until I get to ride the bike for the first time in Honda colours.

“It feels like a really good time to have a refresh and now is as good a time as any for a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always been a Honda fan and Honda is the way I want to go.”

Dean Harrison won the Senior TT for the first time in 2019.

A regular in the British Superbike Championship over the past few years, Harrison will continue riding in the series alongside Northern Ireland’s Andrew Irwin, who has been retained for a second successive season.

“I am also really looking forward to being part of a multi-rider team after riding in a solo team for so long,” Harrison said.

“To be able to see each other’s data and collaborate on ideas is going to be of great value to me. The short circuits are a big part of my season and I think that working with Andrew and the team will help to bring me on and push me to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then on the roads, to work with John and Nathan – both of whom I have a great working relationship with – is really exciting,” he added.

“I think that the Honda package, with the new bike, could be the missing link that I need.”

Morecambe’s McGuinness – the third most successful TT rider in history behind Joey Dunlop and Michael Dunlop with 23 wins – will focus on the big bike classes next year on the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

The 51-year-old will be marking three decades of racing at the North West next May after making his debut at the event in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to working with my new team-mates and getting stuck into a testing program with a new Fireblade,” he said.

“It’s always nice to get your teeth into something new, so I’m keen to get stuck in; it’s not often that Honda goes backwards.”

Meanwhile, Manxman Harrison is eager to make up for lost time next year after his debut season as an official Honda Racing rider was marred following a crash at the North West 200, which caused him to miss the TT in June.

“I couldn’t be happier to remain with Honda for another year,” he said. “We had a good start and I was flying at the North West 200 before I came off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I always look to draw the positives and try to learn from them and now I have another year to show what I’m capable of.