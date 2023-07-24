One of the biggest names in road racing, Harrison – who is set to leave the DAO Racing Kawasaki team at the end of this season after eight years – will ride a Yamaha R6 for Northern Ireland team Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing.

The 34-year-old made his debut at Armoy back in 2010, when Harrison sealed a double in the Junior and Senior Support classes.

On his last visit eight years ago, he twice finished third in the Supersport races for Lisburn’s Mar-Train Racing Yamaha team and secured the final rostrum spot in the headline ‘Race of Legends’ behind Michael Dunlop and Guy Martin.

Dean Harrison will ride the Boyce Precision Engineering Yamaha R6 at Armoy as he returns to the event for the first time since 2015

His addition to the line-up at Armoy is a coup for the organisers, with fellow top Isle of Man TT names Davey Todd and Jamie Coward set to fight it out with established Irish road racing regulars including Derek Sheils, Adam McLean and Paul Jordan.

However, there is a question mark over nine-time ‘Race of Legends’ winner Dunlop, who withdrew from his local meeting in 2022 in a row with the organisers after claiming his MD Racing Team had not received equal treatment ‘compared to other teams’ at the event.

The Ballymoney man, now the second most successful TT rider ever with 25 wins – one behind his legendary uncle Joey – has not been included in any of the Armoy Road Races’ official press statements.

However, it is understood the door has been left open for Dunlop should he decide to arrive at the paddock on Friday ahead of practice.

His appearance would be the icing on the cake at the final Irish road race of the season, but the Armoy Club has still secured an impressive entry, with Senior TT runner-up Harrison adding an extra coat of gloss to the popular North Antrim meeting.

“All being well I’ll be at Armoy this weekend,” Harrison told the News Letter. “We’re just going with the Supersport bike.

“I’m looking forward to it and it’s my first time at Armoy since 2015. I think they’re (Irish road races) very similar to Scarborough, aren’t they?

“I was at Scarborough a couple of weeks ago (at the Cock ’o The North meeting at Oliver’s Mount) and I enjoyed my weekend. Irish road racing is where I cut my teeth and where I started racing really.

“I quite liked the track the last time, so I’m looking forward to it and it should be a good weekend all round,” he added.

“I’ve rode the R6 a few times now and I know the team quite well – great team – so I’m excited to get going.

“We’ll go and get stuck in and what I love about the road racing is that everyone wants to be there, everyone’s got a smile on their face and everyone’s happy, so it makes you feel good being in that atmosphere.”

News of Harrison’s departure from the DAO Racing Kawasaki Team was announced at Sunday’s British Superbike meeting at Brands Hatch in Kent.

Harrison has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with the team, including winning the Senior TT in 2019 and the Solo Championship race at the Southern 100 three times in succession from 2017 to 2019.

He has also shown his pedigree with some eye-catching performances in BSB over the past few seasons, but Harrison says the time has come to take on a new challenge.

“It was a couple of reasons really,” he said.

“I’ve been there for quite a while, it’s just there were a few things in the team and things like that… but the lads are all great and I love all the lads to bits – they’re all brilliant, honestly – and you won’t meet nicer people.

“But all good things come to an end at some point don’t they? It’s sad in a way because I’ve been there so long and it’s like family, and I was the sole rider for so long.

“This year Bradyen (Elliott) came into Superstock which sort of changed things a little, but it’s interesting and we’ll have to see what the future holds,” Harrison added.

“Nowt has been signed or nowt’s done yet, so I don’t know what the future may hold at the minute so I’ll have to play it by ear.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, DAO Racing Team manager Jonny Bagnall said both parties had been unable to reach a “suitable deal” for 2024.

“Dean’s contract was due to end at the end of 2023 as part of his two-year contract,” he said.

“During negotiations, we haven’t been able to agree on a suitable deal. Therefore we came to this mutual decision on both parties.