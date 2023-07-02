The Bradford man, who surpassed 100 wins at the 2.43-mile circuit on Saturday, came out on top in the red-flag interrupted race to seal victory for Northern Ireland team Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing.

Tobermore’s Adam McLean – the 2022 Gold Cup winner – had been leading on the J McC Roofing Yamaha from Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha) with Harrison third on his Yamaha R6 when the race was stopped after two laps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a delay, the feature race was held over eight laps with McLean again making a fast start on his R6, with Cork man Browne in second and Harrison third.

Dean Harrison on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha at the Cock 'o the North meeting at Oliver's Mount, Scarborough. Picture: Peter Leverton

McLean was forced out on the second lap, while Harrison moved to the front ahead of Browne and quickly pulled a gap.

The home favourite was around six seconds clear when the race was stopped on the penultimate lap due to oil on the course, with Harrison declared the winner.

Browne finished as the runner-up with Cookstown rider Gary McCoy rounding out the top three on his Madbros Racing Suzuki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Smart, Joey Thompson and Marcus Simpson – a newcomer to England’s only road racing venue – were the top six.

Adam McLean on the J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha. Picture: Peter Leverton

On Saturday, Harrison won the first leg of the eight-lap Cock ’o the North showpiece by four seconds from McLean, with Rob Hodson rounding out the top three on the SMT Yamaha, 19 seconds down on the winner. Browne was fourth ahead of Thompson and McCoy.

The British Superbike rider triumphed in the opening Supersport race on Saturday by 11.5s from McLean with McCoy in third. It was the Harrison’s 100th victory at Oliver’s Mount.

He won the second Supersport race on Sunday by an increased margin of 14 seconds from McLean, who was five seconds clear of Hodson in third. Browne again claimed fourth ahead of McCoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison wrapped up a treble in the class with victory in race three by seven seconds from McCoy, who narrowly held off Browne for the runner-up spot by half-a-second.

The dominant 34-year-old also won both Classic Superbike races in his first outing on the CK Racing Ducati 916SP, twice beating Hodson.

Ulsterman McLean claimed the spoils in the first Supertwin race on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki on Saturday in a close finish by just 0.250s from Hodson, who prevailed in Sunday’s race by 10 seconds from runner-up McCoy.