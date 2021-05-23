Dean Harrison wins headline Bob Smith Spring Cup race at Oliver's Mount

The 2019 Senior TT winner had qualified on pole for the eight-lap race around the 2.43-mile course in North Yorkshire and claimed a comfortable victory by almost five seconds on the Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R from Davey Todd.

The impressive Todd, riding for Northern Ireland’s Wilson Craig Racing team, took an excellent runner-up finish in only his second appearance at his home venue, where he raced for the first time in 2017.

Mike Norbury finished in third place, a further four seconds back, with Rob Hodson next.

Dean Harrison won the Spring Cup feature race at Oliver's Mount on Sunday.

Newcomer Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney also shone on his Yamaha R6 as he finished fifth ahead of Joey Thompson.

Lee Johnston, who won his Supersport heat on Saturday, sealed another win in yesterday’s Supersport A race by 2.3s from Dominic Herbertson, with Jim Hind in third. Mike Norbury, Todd and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing rider and Oliver’s Mount newcomer Mike Browne were the top six.

Fermanagh man Johnston also won the second Ultra-Lightweight race on Saturday on a 250cc Honda.

Jamie Coward won the Supertwins A race on Sunday by over five seconds from Adam McLean, who was riding a Kawasaki for VRS Racing. Coward was also a Supertwins winner on Saturday from Tobermore’s Adam McLean.

Harrison dominated the Classic Superbike races on his ZXR750 Kawasaki, winning Sunday’s race by 5.8s from Rob Hodson with Mike Norbury a comfortable third. Paul Jordan was fifth on the Mistral Kawasaki and Ballymena’s Neil Kernohan eighth, also on a Mistral Kawasaki.

Kernohan clinched a double in the Supersport B races on the Logan Yamaha R6.

The Spring Cup meeting was taking place for the first time since 2017.

