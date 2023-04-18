​The 21-year old-switched to Yamaha for 2023 and after a tough training regime in America over the close season it all came together at the weekend.

A win and two second places were enough for Dillon, who was part of Team Ireland that won the 2021 quad cross of nations, to realise his dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In qualifying he was third fastest, 0.7seconds off pole before taking that all important first win in race one.

Moira’s Dean Dillon powering his way to his first British Quad championship win at Duns MX track

“I was third away before moving to second and pushing race leader Harry Walker hard for the lead before his bike slowed and left me out front,” he said. “Oli Sansom made it tough but I held him off for my first British win.”

In his final two races he cruised to second, for the overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a long time coming,” he added. “I have been dreaming of this moment all my career. Moving to the Yamaha was a big change but worth it in the end.

"It was very emotional as I crossed the line at the end of race three. Now I’m really looking forward to this weekends first round of the Ulster championship at Robinson’s where I intend to win!”

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara was in action at the opening round of the Bridgestone Masters at Preston Docks and brought the Motorcycle Racing GasGas home in sixth overall.

“Qualifying wasn’t great but I knew when the races started and the track roughed up a bit, I would be more comfortable” said Meara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a decent start and despite a crash in race one, Meara eventually finished eighth.

“I made a good start but as I made a pass for sixth I slipped off,” he added. “Despite the crash I was happy with my riding”

In race two he finished sixth.

“I was in the fight for third most of the race but some of the fast guys had crashed at the first turn and near the end got past, dropping me to sixth,” he said. “With a bit more time running at the front with those guys I think we can run that pace, no problem at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the series. I feel good on the bike and I’m enjoying racing again”

Belfast’s Ryan Mawhinney finished fourth overall in the on the Jet Products Yamaha, in the amateur MX1.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt finished third on his debut in the B/W85.

In qualifying he finished third fastest on the McCullaghs Centra/Todds Leap KTM and in his first race made a great start, second off the gate, before finishing third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I suffered from arm pump and had to settle for third place at the chequered flag” he explained.

In Sunday’s first race he was into second on lap four but a small mistake dropped him to third by the finish.

The final race saw Spratt recover from mid pack on the opening lap to finish third.