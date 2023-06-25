Dixon has been on the podium nine times, all third places, from 74 Grand Prix starts and the English rider was in tears as he reflected on his first GP win, which he dedicated to his Nan.

“I cannot even put into words how I feel,” he said. “I had a dream to be here on the top step and I cannot believe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s taken me a while to get here but I have a great team behind me and a great family supporting me...an amazing result.

Jake Dixon takes emotional maiden GP victory in Assen

"When I got into the lead I believed I could win – it was all chips in; it was crash or win and today I won.

"Silverstone is going to be a corker of a show...we are coming on the back of a win now with all the confidence in the world – let’s go!”

The GasGas Aspar rider made a great start and by lap 13 was in the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Dixon hit a false neutral at T5 two laps later, dropping to third behind Ai Ogura and Pedro Acosta.

Acosta lost the front seven laps from home, allowing the British star back into second.

Dixon closed the gap again to Ogura and on the penultimate lap hit the front to go on to claim his first GP win with Ogura second and Acosta, despite a long lap penalty, taking third from Fermin Aldeguer.

In the MotoGP class, World champion Pecco Bagnaia claimed his fourth win of the season for Lenovo Ducati, beating Sprint race winner Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Ducati).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was handed third after KTM’s Brad Binder, for the second time over the weekend, was demoted from third to fifth after picking up a three-second post-race penalty for a track limit violation on the final lap.

Bagnaia takes an extended 35-point lead over Jorge Martin into the break.