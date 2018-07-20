Derek McGee out to maintain rich vein of form at Faugheen

Mullingar’s Derek McGee will again be the man to beat as the Irish road racing season continues apace this weekend at Faugheen in County Tipperary.

McGee won four races last weekend at Walderstown hot on the heels of his dominant five-timer at the inaugural Enniskillen meeting.

He is currently riding the crest of a wave after shining on his return to the Isle of Man TT, where McGee finished as the runner-up in the Lightweight race behind Michael Dunlop to claim a dream podium on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki.

Dublin rider Derek Sheils has again opted to skip Faugheen after also deciding not to race at Walderstown.

The Burrows Engineering Racing rider is taking some time to reflect on his future plans following the recent high-profile tragedies in road racing.

Last week, team owner John Burrows said he ‘fully supported’ Sheils’ decision and would stand by the southern Irish rider, whatever path he may choose.

The Dungannon team will be represented by English prospect Davey Todd, who provided the chief opposition to McGee at Walderstown – finishing as the runner-up four times – will be making his debut at Faugheen but is targeting the rostrum once more.

“It’s a track I’ve never been to before, so I’ll have the newcomer bib on again, but we’ll do our best,” said Todd.

“Hopefully it will be good enough to challenge for the podium again.”

Entries include Michael Sweeney, Thomas Maxwell, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Graham Kennedy and Brian McCormack.

Practice takes place on Saturday, with roads closed on Sunday from 8am ahead of racing.