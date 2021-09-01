Derek McGee ruled out of Cookstown 100 with broken pelvis

McGee broke his pelvis following a crash at the weekend in a training incident when he high-sided from a pit bike.

It is a huge blow for the Republic of Ireland rider, who missed the Cookstown 100 last September as he sat out the 2020 season to concentrate on recovering from injuries he sustained in 2019.

McGee made his road racing return at the end of July at the Armoy Road Races, where his results included podiums in the Superbike races, a runner-up finish in the second Supersport race and a victory and new lap record in the Supertwin race.

The Co Westmeath man was entered in five races for the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone, where practice gets under way next Friday.

A statement issued on behalf of the event organisers said: “This no doubt will be a major disappointment for many race fans but our thoughts are with Derek as we wish him a speedy and successful recovery, and let’s hope Derek will be fully recovered from this injury for next year’s 100th Cookstown 100 Road Races.”

The only Irish road race to go ahead last year, the Cookstown meeting will be the final national race of 2021.