Derek McGee rules at Faugheen with imperious five-timer

Derek McGee’s recent dominance of the Irish National road races continued on Sunday as the Mullingar man chalked up his second five-timer of the season.

McGee, who won five races last month at Enniskillen, was in imperious form once more in County Tipperary, where he secured pole in four classes.

Mullingar man Derek McGee is in terrific form this season.

He claimed victory on the CITP Kawasaki ZX-10R in the Open race, establishing a cushion and controlling the pace to win by almost eight seconds at the finish from Brian McCormack, with newcomer Davey Todd taking third on John Burrows’ Suzuki. Thomas Maxwell, Paul Jordan and Kevin Fitzpatrick rounded out the top six, with Michael Sweeney in seventh.

McGee was also an easy winner of the 125/Moto3 race on the Joey’s Bar Honda, crossing the line 28 seconds ahead of Fitzpatrick, with Melissa Kennedy in third ahead of Gary Dunlop, who was racing for the first time this season. Darryl Tweed won the Lightweight Supersport race from Stephen Tobin by 5.6 seconds.

In the Supersport 600 race, McGee was made to work hard for the win by Magherafelt man Paul Jordan. There was little between them throughout the race, but form man McGee had the upper hand and won by 1.5 seconds, with Sweeney completing the top three in front of English rider Todd. Michael Browne and McCormack were the top six.

Lightweight TT runner-up McGee was simply untouchable on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki as he romped to another win by 15.8 seconds from Todd in the Supertwins event, with Thomas Maxwell a further seven seconds behind.

McGee had another five-timer within his grasp and he capped another perfect day by winning the feature Grand Final, closing out victory by seven seconds from Todd after six laps, with the final podium place going to Sweeney. Maxwell, McCormack and Fitzpatrick completed the top half dozen.

Armoy hosts the penultimate Irish National road race of the season next weekend ahead of the MCE Ulster Grand Prix in August.