Derek Sheils and Thomas O'Grady primed for final battle in bid to be crowned Masters Superbike champion at Mondello Park

Dubliner O’Grady holds a narrow three-point lead over Sheils going into Saturday’s opening race of the weekend at the international track.

O’Grady was the runner-up in 2021 and will be going all out to secure the championship on his Yamaha R1.

However, former champion Sheils is equally fired up to come out on top at the season finale on his Roadhouse Macau BMW.

“There’s a good level of competition out there – there’s probably five or six guys who could win the race,” said Sheils.

“It adds a bit of spice but I just concentrate on winning races. If you win races, then the championship will look after itself.”

Alan Kenny from Cavan is also in the frame, although the Yamaha rider is 24 points down on O’Grady and will need some luck this weekend to turn the tables.

In the Supersport class, former British Superstock champion Josh Elliott and Emmet O’Grady are set to stake their claim for the title over the final three races.

Fermanagh man Elliott will also be aiming to build on a winning debut on his Honda Superstock machine at the previous round when he goes up against title protagonists O’Grady and Sheils.

A full programme of support races will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with most of the championships going down to the wire.