Derek Sheils claims Superbike and Supersport pole at Kells Road Races

Derek Sheils claimed pole in the Superbike and Supersport classes for Sunday’s Kells Road Races in Co Meath.

Sheils, who made a late call to compete at the Irish National meeting, powered the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki to the top of the time sheets at the Crossakiel circuit on Saturday by 1.4 seconds from Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW).

Paul Jordan was second fastest in the Supersport class on his 600cc Yamaha. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

Paul Jordan, riding his 600 Yamaha, was third fastest ahead of Thomas Maxwell, Andy Farrell and Darryl Tweed.

Sheils also had the upper hand in the Supersport qualifying session on his Roadhouse Macau Yamaha, albeit by only two-tenths-of-a-second from Magherafelt man Jordan, who comes to the event fresh from his best result of fourth at the Isle of Man TT in the Lightweight race. Sweeney was third fastest on his MJR Yamaha.

Kevin Fitzpatrick headed the times in the Moto3/125 session by less than two-tenths from Sam Grief and Gary Dunlop, with Melissa Kennedy also in contention as the top four were separated by only one second.

Kells is back on the calendar for the first time since 2016, although racing last went ahead in 2015 after heavy rain thwarted the organisers three years ago.

Roads will close on Sunday at 8am with the first race due at approximately 10am.