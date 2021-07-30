Derek Sheils puts down Superbike marker at Armoy Road Races

Sheils and fellow southern Irishman Michael Sweeney had clear track ahead of them as they led the Open A practice session away.

On the fourth of five qualifying laps, Sheils clocked the best time of the day in 1m 44.143s (103.98mph) to clinch pole from Sweeney (MJR BMW) by only 0.074s.

Mike Browne impressed as he claimed third on the grid on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki, with Derek McGee fourth on the CITP Kawasaki, 1.4s down on Sheils.

Derek Sheils topped the Superbike times to seal pole at the Armoy Road Races on the Roadhouse Macau BMW.

Michael Dunlop who has won the ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy eight times in a row, was fifth fastest on the SYNETIQ BMW. The Ballymoney rider was last away in the session on the new M1000RR Superbike but Dunlop didn’t quite manage a clear run after catching slower riders.

England’s Davey Todd was sixth fastest on the Wilson Craig Racing Honda Fireblade, with Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) in seventh.