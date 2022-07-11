Derek Sheils set for debut with McAdoo Racing Kawasaki team at Bishopscourt

The Cookstown-based team and Tobermore rider Adam McLean parted company last month after deciding to go their separate ways following five years together.

McLean is running his own Yamaha R6 Supersport machine for the rest of the season and will also ride a Kawasaki Supertwin when he makes his road racing return at Armoy from July 29-30.

Sheils has been riding the Roadhouse Macau BMW this year but has taken up the opportunity to race for the Northern Ireland team at Bishopscourt, where four-time British champion Keith Farmer will also be in action as he returns to ride for the J McC Roofing team.

Derek Sheils on the Roadhouse Macau BMW at the Isle of Man TT.

On Monday, a statement from McAdoo Racing said: “McAdoo Racing Kawasaki are delighted to announce Derek Sheils will make his debut for the team at Bishopscourt on Saturday.