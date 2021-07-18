Dominant Alastair Seeley wins Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial trophies

The Carrickfergus man extended his lead in the Ulster Superbike Championship in the Superbike and Supersport classes after dominating round two at the Co Down circuit over the weekend.

Seeley also lifted the Neil and Donny Robinson trophies for the first time after winning the final Superbike and Supersport races respectively on Sunday on the IFS Yamaha R1 and Life Pass Yamaha R6 machines.

“It was a great weekend put on by the Mid Antrim 150 Club for the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial races,” Seeley said.

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley with the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial trophies at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Sunday. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

“Six wins from six in total and there’s no better place to be than basking in the sunshine at Bishopscourt.

“Thanks as always goes to my team, family, friends and fans for their support and all my personal sponsors.”

Seeley won the first Superbike race of the weekend on Saturday by nearly three seconds from Ali Kirk on the AKR/McCurry Motorsport BMW, who was clear of Jason Lynn in third on the J McC Roofing Suzuki. Derek McGee and fellow road racer Mike Browne completed the top six.

A red-hot Supersport race matched the sun-kissed weather at Bishopscourt on Saturday as Seeley, McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean and Michael Dunlop battled for victory around the 1.8-mile course.

Alastair Seeley on his way to another victory in the Superbike class on the IFS Yamaha R1 at Bishopscourt.

After a fast and furious 10 laps, Seeley prevailed for the win by only 0.149s from McLean, with 19-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop right in their wheel-tracks on his Yamaha as the trio were covered by less than four-tenths-of-a-second.

On Sunday, Seeley was out on his own as he clinched the second of his Superbike victories by 7.9s from Lynn, with Aaron Armstrong in third. Saturday’s runner-up Kirk had a DNF and was ruled out of the final race on his BMW.

Seeley made it a Superbike hat-trick as he cruised to another win in the third race to secure the Neil Robinson trophy, coming home 13.4s ahead of the impressive Jonny Campbell after Lynn registered a DNF, while Sweeney completed the podium in third on the MJR BMW.

In the Supersport class, Seeley beat Dunlop by 3.7s and 8.3s respectively in Sunday’s races, adding the Donny Robinson trophy to his haul of silverware following his triumph in race three.

Tobermore man McLean, who did not race on Sunday on the McAdoo machines, won Saturday’s first Supertwin race from Skerries man Sweeney, who did the double in Sunday’s races.

Cork’s Mike Browne won two of the three Moto3 races as he made his debut on the Joey’s Bar Honda ahead of the Armoy Road Races in less than two weeks’ time.

Young gun Cameron Dawson impressed again with a treble in the Supersport 300 races and also claimed fourth and fifth places in the Supersport races on Sunday.

Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed won all three Lightweight Supersport races, which were run concurrently with the Moto3 class.