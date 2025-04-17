Dominic Herbertson sealed his maiden Isle of Man TT podium result in the Supertwin class in 2024. (Photo by Tim Keeton/Pacemaker)

Isle of Man TT podium finisher Dominic Herbertson has set up his own team to compete at the event this year under the HRRC (Herbertson Road Racing Company) banner.

The English rider had been due to contest the 600cc and 1000cc races for WTF Racing until the team’s surprise withdrawal two weeks ago.

Herbertson, though, has been supplied with the Honda Fireblade Superstock machine he was set to ride in 2025 by WTF Racing team boss Alan Gardner.

The 31-year-old, who set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds so he could compete at the TT, is now confirmed to take his scheduled start position of 13 for the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races in June.

Herbertson said: “Obviously it came as a real shock when the [WTF Racing] team announced they were having to pull out this year, and a real shame for the whole team and crew, too.

“They’d put in a huge amount of effort already, and I was just gutted for all the guys and girls involved.

“Thankfully though, Alan [Gardner] has managed to pull all the strings for me to supply the big bike, and I couldn’t be more grateful. I would have loved to have come to the TT with the full team behind me, but I’m also excited to get back to my roots in running my own little set up, and really can’t wait to get going.

“I also need to pay a huge thanks to everyone that’s got behind me over the last couple of weeks. The support has been incredible and really overwhelming, and I’ll be doing my best to make sure we get the best results possible.”

Herbertson sealed his maiden TT podium in 2024 in the Supertwin class, taking third for Northern Ireland team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on a Paton.

He has also secured a Ducati Panigale V2 machine for the Supersport races at the TT and will ride a Paton for Melbray Racing in the Supertwin events.