Dominic Herbertson granted Superbike chance on Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki at North West 200

Herbertson was brought into the Northern Ireland team as a guest rider at Tandragee as a replacement for injured Cork man Mike Browne, who broke both ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100 last month.

The Hexham racer impressed team owner John Burrows with a dogged ride to victory in the rain in the Supersport race at Tandragee, which was Herbertson’s maiden win in the class an Irish road race.

Former MotoGP podium finisher and 250cc Grand Prix winner Jeremy McWilliams will lead the charge for the Dungannon team in the Supersport races on the north coast next week, while Herbertson will ride the team’s Suzuki GSX-R1000 machinery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Herbertson will ride Suzuki machinery for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team at the North West 200.

Burrows said: “I brought Dominic in last-minute to fill in for Mike Browne at Tandragee and he took me and the team by surprise by winning in bad conditions on Saturday.

“So when it came to picking riders for next week, he was my first choice for the Superbike and ’stocker, and I’m glad that his sponsors were understanding of this.

“We’ve had a rough few weeks after Mike’s crash at Cookstown but we’ve managed to put a good team together for the North West.

“Obviously we wish that Mike was with us as planned but unfortunately these things happen in racing. The Isle of Man TT is still a few weeks away and Mike hasn’t given up hope of being able to go and race there, so we wish him all the best in his recovery,” he added.

“Mike has had an operation on one ankle and the doctors were happy enough with the other. He’s going to England next week for laser treatment and then he’ll be having hyperbaric oxygen sessions after that.

“But as it stands were are still focusing on going to the TT with Mike.”

Herbertson, who will ride the Cowton Racing Kawasaki in the Supersport class at the North West, said he jumped at the chance to avail of a full-blown Superbike for the first time.

“Following last weekend’s win at the Tandragee, John asked me did I want to ride his Superbike at the North West,” said the 31-year-old.

“After a brief discussion I had to say yes. The North West is an enigma of a place and obviously brake horsepower is everything.

“In the past I have only ever ridden ’stockers in the Superbike class but I feel this year, to give myself a chance, a Superbike is the way to go.

“This will be the first time I’ve ridden a full-blown Superbike so I’m really looking forward to the challenge and also working with the Burrows lads again.”