Donington BSB: Eugene and James McManus toast Sunday podiums
Randalstown brothers Eugene and James McManus were in celebratory mood after both riders left Donington Park with a podium result on Sunday.
In the National Junior Superstock Championship, Eugene claimed third place on the Completely Motorbikes/Affinity Sports Academy Kawasaki at the National circuit, making amends after he crashed out of two of the three races at the Donington GP track at the beginning of July.
The 22-year-old has now moved into fifth place in the standings ahead of the next round this weekend at Cadwell Park.
“It was a good race,” said McManus. “I didn’t make up a lot of positions off the line but I later found myself all of a sudden in a decent third place.
“I fell back to fourth but I stuck in there and recovered third place with two laps to go. For the last two laps I had to ride sensibly and make no mistakes knowing that he was right on my tail. It was a good race and I really enjoyed it.”
Younger brother James also had a fine weekend as he set a new lap record in the British Junior Supersport class on his way to a runner-up finish in race two.
McManus, fourth in the first race, chased home fellow Northern Ireland rider Cameron Dawson, who sealed victory by 1.6s to increase his lead in the championship.
“In race one I got caught up in the battle and the front two riders got away,” McManus said.
“I then fell to the back of the group and had to work hard to get near the front again. [On Sunday] I got a good start and it worked out really well for me.
“I wanted to try and lead to stay out of trouble to be honest and that obvious grows your confidence as well, so yeah, a really good weekend.
“Thanks to the team Completely Motorbikes/Affinity Sports Academy for giving me a great bike to race and all my sponsors, including MMB Surfacing and MV Commercial.”
McManus, who is also competing in the World Supersport 300 Championship for Team 109 Kawasaki, is ninth in the series. He will be in action this weekend at Navarra in northern Spain, returning to the British championship at Snetterton (September 3-5).