Donington BSB: Irwin brothers end weekend on high with podium success

Honda Racing rider Glenn, second in Saturday’s opening race at the Leicestershire circuit, feared he would be ruled out of race three after he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The 31-year-old was struck from behind in race two by Rory Skinner, causing him to crash out heavily at McLean’s.

Irwin, though, was cleared to race and he clinched his second rostrum result of the weekend, taking second place behind Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Ducati, with Andrew on his own in third as he celebrated his first top-three finish on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Glenn Irwin (left) finished as the runner-up in race three at Donington Park with brother Andrew (right) in third. They are joined on the rostrum by race winner Tommy Bridewell.

The final race was re-started after rain began to fall at the National circuit, leading to a delay of around 45 minutes.

Runner-up Glenn, who is now seventh in the Showdown table, said: “I felt good in the dry before the rain came. I walked off the track with my shoulder out after I dislocated it in the crash and the medics did a great job trackside and I think it has gone back in.

“I thought I wouldn’t pass the medical but the physio did a great job and I owe this one to the team.

“Earlier on I thought the Showdown was gone because I was walking off with my arm hanging down but hats off to Tommy, he didn’t make a mistake or give me a chance, but it’s awesome to have another double Irwin podium at Donington Park.”

Younger brother Andrew finished seventh in Saturday’s race and ninth in race two, when he was hit by a two-second time penalty for an incident involving Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati).

The duo were disputing second place when contact was made at Redgate, resulting in Iddon crashing out. On a miserable day for Iddon, he later crashed out of race three, losing more ground in the championship.

Irwin made amends as he secured third place for the Northern Ireland team, raising spirits after team-mate Danny Buchan was ruled out with concussion after he crashed at the Old Hairpin in race two.

“The first four rounds have been extremely difficult but we’ve now made steps in the right direction,” Irwin said.

“I’m definitely happy with that and it’s a credit to the whole team because we have worked in a much better way this weekend and made big steps forward in the wet and the dry.”

Australian Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) increased his lead in the championship after he won Saturday’s race by 1.8s from Glenn Irwin, with Tarran Mackenzie in third.

McAMS Yamaha rider Mackenzie was victorious in race two from Bradley Ray (Rich Energy BMW), with O’Halloran a close third.

In the final race, O’Halloran was 12th with Mackenzie in seventh in the greasy conditions.

Fermanagh native Lee Johnston was fifth in the Supersport Sprint race on Saturday but crashed out of Sunday's Feature race. Mar-Train Yamaha’s Korie McGreevy was sixth in race one but had a DNF in the second encounter.

Aghadowey’s Eunan McGlinchey, sixth on Saturday, was fourth on the Gearlink Kawasaki, while Dubliner Jack Kennedy, second in race one, was also a faller.

Young gun Cameron Dawson extended his lead in the British Junior Supersport Championship with a victory yesterday and a runner-up finish on Saturday. Randalstown’s James McManus joined him on the podium in second place on Sunday after taking fourth in the first race.

Eugene McManus was third in the National Junior Superstock race, with Sam Laffins eighth.