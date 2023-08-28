Ulsterman Irwin won the Sprint race on Sunday at the Lincolnshire circuit and triumphed again in the opening 18-lap race on Monday at the Bank Holiday meeting, mounting a late charge after starting from the third row.

Irwin passed OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde on the final lap to snatch victory on the BeerMonster Ducati by 0.468s, with Jason O’Halloran taking third on the McAMS Yamaha, only three tenths further back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Vickers crashed out of the lead of the race on the OMG Yamaha and was forced out of race three as a result.

BeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin celebrates his British Superbike victory in the Sprint race at Oulton Park. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Bridewell, fifth in the Sprint race, finished in the same position in race two behind Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW).

Irwin, back to winning ways in the championship for the first time since Knockhill in Scotland in June, was on course for a treble, but Bridewell found something extra in the final race of the weekend and managed to edge out the Carrickfergus man for a vital victory.

Bridewell made his move a few laps from the finish and was able to hold off Irwin on the sprint to the line, getting the verdict by just 0.057s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haslam claimed the final rostrum spot, four tenths behind the two Ducati title rivals, while Ryde, Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) and O’Halloran finalised the top six.

Jack Kennedy was 10th in the Sprint race on Sunday but crashed out of race two on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha. The Dublin rider was a non-starter in race three.