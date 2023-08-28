News you can trust since 1737
Double delight for Glenn Irwin at Cadwell Park as BeerMonster Ducati rider closes gap in British Superbike title race

Glenn Irwin wrapped up a double at Cadwell Park to slash team-mate Tommy Bridewell’s lead in the British Superbike Championship to 12.5 points with three rounds to go.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 28th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST

Ulsterman Irwin won the Sprint race on Sunday at the Lincolnshire circuit and triumphed again in the opening 18-lap race on Monday at the Bank Holiday meeting, mounting a late charge after starting from the third row.

Irwin passed OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde on the final lap to snatch victory on the BeerMonster Ducati by 0.468s, with Jason O’Halloran taking third on the McAMS Yamaha, only three tenths further back.

Ryan Vickers crashed out of the lead of the race on the OMG Yamaha and was forced out of race three as a result.

BeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin celebrates his British Superbike victory in the Sprint race at Oulton Park. Picture: David Yeomans PhotographyBeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin celebrates his British Superbike victory in the Sprint race at Oulton Park. Picture: David Yeomans Photography
Bridewell, fifth in the Sprint race, finished in the same position in race two behind Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW).

Irwin, back to winning ways in the championship for the first time since Knockhill in Scotland in June, was on course for a treble, but Bridewell found something extra in the final race of the weekend and managed to edge out the Carrickfergus man for a vital victory.

Bridewell made his move a few laps from the finish and was able to hold off Irwin on the sprint to the line, getting the verdict by just 0.057s.

Haslam claimed the final rostrum spot, four tenths behind the two Ducati title rivals, while Ryde, Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) and O’Halloran finalised the top six.

Jack Kennedy was 10th in the Sprint race on Sunday but crashed out of race two on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha. The Dublin rider was a non-starter in race three.

Oulton Park in Cheshire hosts round nine of the series from September 15-17.

