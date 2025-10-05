Dramatic twist as British Supersport title race blown wide open following Oulton Park heartbreak for Rhys Irwin - crucial win for Jack Kennedy

There was a dramatic twist in the British Supersport title race at Oulton Park on Sunday after championship leader Rhys Irwin crashed out as Jack Kennedy forced his way back into contention.

Donegal rider Irwin collided with the rear of race leader Ben Currie’s machine, leaving Kennedy to pick up the pieces.

Irwin – Saturday’s race winner – crashed out but was soon up on his feet, while Currie recovered from the incident after running onto the grass, eventually finishing sixth in a damage limitation exercise.

Honda Racing’s Kennedy took the win with Northern Ireland riders Eugene McManus and Lee Johnston completing the top three.

With one round remaining and two races at Brands Hatch, Irwin’s advantage has been slashed to four points by Currie with, record five-time champion Kennedy 23 points back in third.

