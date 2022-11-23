Situated between Saintfield and Killyleagh in Co Down, this is the second running of the event, which was first held in 2018. Proceeds raised will be in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

Joining the Dromara Destroyers – Ray McCullough, Brian Reid, Trevor Steele and Ian McGregor – will be Ryan Farquhar plus Denis McCullough, Nico Mawhinney, Sam Laffins and former British motocross champion Gordon Crockard.

The chat show on Friday evening will be hosted by Alan Drysdale and Roy Neill.

Raffrey Motorcycle Show organisers Shirley Jackson, Mark Morrow and Dennis Jackson.

There will also be a display of racing motorcycles on both days, with bikes including Brian Steenson’s Aermacchi and the QUB 250 machine he developed, plus the QUB 500.

The line-up also features a Joey Dunlop 250 Honda, a 125cc Honda raced by William Dunlop, two of Farquhar’s race-winning Kawasaki ZX-10 machines, a Wilson Craig Honda and a TAS Racing BMW.

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea’s leathers, boots and gloves will also be on display along with various items of memorabilia, photographs, books and programmes.

Three signed and framed prints from original pencil drawings by Gary Jackson of Farquhar, Reid and Gordon Crockard will be on offer by way of sealed bids.

Ryan Farquhar is among the guests at the Raffrey Motorcyle Show.

The show will open from 5pm to 10pm on Friday, November 25 and 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 26. The suggested donation for adults is £5 with no charge for children. Refreshments provided.

