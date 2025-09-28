Marc Marquez celebrates winning the MotoGP World Championship in Japan. (Photo by MotoGP)

Marc Marquez achieved one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time by winning the 2025 MotoGP World Championship in Japan.

After 2,184 days since his last world title, multiple surgeries, three teams, and two factories, the Spaniard has come through hell to secure his seventh premier class title and ninth World Championship.

From almost retiring after four seasons of suffering, Marquez put together one of the most dominant MotoGP seasons of all time, claiming the title with five rounds to spare.

The 32-year-old had to settle for second behind Lenovo Ducati team mate Pecco Bagnaia, who was unstoppable in both the Sprint race and Sunday’s Grand Prix. Still, it was good enough for the title, with his brother and nearest rival Alex finishing sixth. Joan Mir added his first Honda podium to his fourth-place finish in the Sprint race.

It was an emotional Marc Marquez who said: “It’s hard to find the words to describe the emotions I’m feeling right now. After the challenges and the injuries of 2020, I continued to fight, and I can now say I’m at peace with myself.

"I never gave up and stayed focused on myself, following my instincts and making important – yet not simple – decisions. This is why this world title is the best way to close the circle.”

Bagnaia added: “This has been the first weekend in which I felt myself again out on track, and we really put together an excellent performance.

"After what has been a challenging season so far, it was hard to imagine that we would have squared the circle, but better late than never.”

In the Moto2 class, Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) clinched the top step of the podium for the second time this year.

It was a convincing victory for the Spaniard, who finished 1.304 seconds ahead of British star Jake Dixon (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team).

Dixon admitted he wasn't quick enough in the early laps, but second place leaves him lying fifth in the standings.

Brazilian Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) was back on the podium for the sixth time in 2025, while championship leader Manuel Gonzalez had to fight back from a terrible start and a long lap penalty to finish fifth behind David Alonso.

It was an all-Spanish Moto3 podium, with David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP KTM) claiming his third win of the season in a rain-interrupted race.

Currently lying fourth in the standings, he dominated the race, finishing 1.618 seconds clear of Jose Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) who dropped to tenth when the rain fell before fighting back to second.