Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia dominates Spanish MotoGP for first win of season

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo had no answer for the Italian and had to settle for second.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider’s lead in the championship is now seven points over Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who finished third, as the series heads to France.

In front of over 60,000 fans at the iconic Jerez circuit, Bagnaia rode a perfect race. “It was a beautiful day. I was fighting to have the same feeling from last year and finally this weekend everything worked well. Today we have done an incredible job,” said the 25-year-old Italian.

Quartararo kept Bagnaia honest throughout the 25 laps but never got close enough to cause too many problems.

“Pecco made an amazing start and amazing race,” he said.

“I tried to overtake him on the first lap because I knew for my front tyre it was going to be difficult. I tried everything but he was really really fast.

“Our pace that we managed to get today was just insane.”

The battle for third was intense between Lenovo Ducati’s Jack Miller, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

The last corner on lap 22 sorted the final podium place when Espargaro dived down the inside of Miller on the brakes and Marquez, who lost the front and somehow managed to save the crash.

”I feel very happy. I was a lot quicker than Jack and Marc but I couldn’t overtake them,” said Espargaro.

“I say, ‘ok today just wait for their mistake’. I saw Jack brake late and I came in and Marc lost the front so my race changed completely in just one corner.

“We are there, second in the championship, less than ten points from leading, so I’m dreaming.”

Marquez finished fourth after diving through on Miller at turn eight on the last lap. Ecstar Suzuki’s Joan Mir completed the top six.

Japanese Honda team Asia rider Ai Ogura claimed a maiden GP victory in Moto3.

The 21-year-old led from lights to flag winning the 23-lap race from Flexbox HP40s Aron Canet, still recovering from an operation on a broken arm. Third was Elf Marc VDS’s Tony Arbolino.

Both Brits Sam Lowes, who was in with a great chance of a podium, and Jake Dixon crashed out in the early stages of the race.

It was an all-Spanish podium in the Moto3 race as Izan Guevara claimed his second Grand Prix victory with a sensational last corner overtake.

Sergio Garcia made it a Gaviota GasGas Aspar one-two with Jaume Masia third.