Dunlop Tyres withdraws rear Superbike slick from Isle of Man TT after safety issues at North West 200

Michael Dunlop survived a massive moment on the Coast Road in the opening Superbike race at the North West due to a rear tyre problem, while Peter Hickman also had a scare at over 190mph in the same race when his rear tyre came apart.

As a result, Dunlop advised its riders to sit out the final Superbike race at the event.

In the latest development on Friday, the company said its rear KR108 slick has been pulled from its range at the TT, with a treaded option offered as a replacement.

Michael Dunlop had a huge moment on his Dunlop-shod Hawk Suzuki at the North West 200.

A statement said: “We are racers at heart and safety is very much our first consideration. With our long history of success at the Isle of Man TT, we know what it takes to win and set lap records at one of the most challenging races in the world.