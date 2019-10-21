Dwindling TT Zero class dropped from Isle of Man TT race schedule in 2020 and 2021

The Isle of Man TT promoters have announced that the TT Zero class will not be included in the race programme for 2020 and 2021.

The Isle of Man Government Department for Enterprise has confirmed that a moratorium will be held to examine the future of the clean emission motorcycle racing at the TT.

It is hoped this will allow the promoters to engage in discussions with teams and manufacturers on the way forward and establish a long-term plan for the electric race after entries have dwindled in recent years.

Rob Callister MHK, Member with responsibility for tourism and motorsport, said: “As an island we remain committed to the principles and passion that continues to motivate everyone associated with the TT Zero class and the clean tech industry. Our intention is to have a moratorium on the event to allow the motorcycle industry as a whole to catch up on the leading edge developments that some manufacturers and individual race teams and universities have achieved to date.

“We remain incredibly proud of everything that has been achieved in clean emission racing at the TT and will work closely with the industry and with manufacturers without the pressure and focus of delivering a race format to build on the success to date.”

Highlights of the electric class include the first 100mph lap of the Mountain Course by a clean emissions motorcycle – Motoczysz – in 2012 and the dominant performances by the Japanese Mugen team, with the lap record standing at more than 121mph, set by Michael Rutter last year.

Rutter won the one-lap race five times in all, while 23-time TT winner John McGuinness was victorious on two occasions.

Minister Skelly added: “In 2019, the carbon footprint of racing at TT was offset for the first time and the Department will continue to strive to reduce the broader environmental impact of the TT and the island as a whole. Zero emission racing machinery has an important part to play in this reduction into the future.

“As such the Department wishes to hear from those stakeholders and organisations who feel they have the skills, knowledge and competence to be able to provide input into the process of determining the future look of the TT Zero Races.”

The race programme for the 2020 Isle of Man TT is due to be announced soon.