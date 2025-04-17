Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A big weekend of Easter short circuit action gets under way on Good Friday with the two-day 49th Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt Circuit in Co Down.

The MCRRCI’s meeting is the second round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship and incorporates the IFS David Wood Trophy races for Supersport machines.

Practice on Friday (April 18) is scheduled to commence at 9am (12 minutes per session), with the final Nutt Travel Supersport Pro Sail to Pole qualifying session running over six minutes.

A star-studded line-up includes reigning Enkalon Trophy champion Ryan Gibson, Korie McGreevy, Jonny Campbell, Andy Reid, Gary McCoy, Carl Phillips, Ross Irwin, Graeme Irwin, Aaron Spence, Mike Browne, Conor Cummins, Brian McCormack, Christian Elkin and Mark Conlin.

A bumper Easter weekend of short circuit motorcycle racing is in store with the Ulster Superbike Championship. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

Richard Cooper, a four-time winner at the opening USBK round in the Supersport and Supertwin classes, is a late withdrawal.

Friday practice timetable:

Practice 1 - Classic Pre 73

Practice 2 - Supersport Cup (First 45 riders only)

Practice 3 – Superbike Cup Plus (Remaining Supersport Cup Riders)

Practice 4 - Supersport Pro Qualifying for Sail to Pole with Nutt Travel.com

Practice 5 - Production Twins/Pre Injection

Practice 6 - Supertwins

Practice 7 - Moto-One

Practice 8 - SBT Ireland Superbike Pro

Practice 9 - Sidecars - Super Easter Sidecar Weekend

Practice 10 - Moto3/SS300/Lightweight SS &

Classic GP non-Championship

Practice 11 - Supersport Pro Sail to Pole with Nutt Travel.com (Fastest 9 riders from qualifying in a six-minute shootout for pole position)

Racing on Friday is scheduled to start at approximately 12 noon and on Saturday (April 19) from 9am.

There will be four championship races for each class and a packed 40-race programme will be held across the two-day event. The Enkalon Trophy winner will be decided over the four Ulster Superbike races. Admission is £20.

USBK Championship Races

Classic (7 Laps)

Production Twins/Pre Injection & Supersport Cup non-Qualifiers (8 Laps)

Moto-One (8 Laps)

IFS Pirelli David Wood Trophy Supersport Pro (9 Laps)

Supersport Cup B (8 Laps)

SBT Ireland/Enkalon Trophy Superbike Pro (9 Laps)

Sidecars - Super Easter Sidecar Weekend (8 Laps)

Supertwins (8 Laps)

Moto 3/SS300/Lightweight SS/Classic GP Non-Championship (8 Laps)