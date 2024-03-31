Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Banbridge man finished second behind young gun Jonny Campbell in the first leg, who was over seven seconds clear on his Magic Bullet Yamaha R1 on a fine spring day at the Co Down track.

However, Gibson took the lead in the second Enkalon race and pulled an advantage of four seconds when Campbell developed an issue with his brake lever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old dropped from second to fourth before fighting his way past Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) and Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW).

Ryan Gibson (Gibson Motors BMW) won the Enkalon Trophy at Bishopscourt from (left) runner-up Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) and Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW)

Campbell closed the deficit to eventual winner Gibson, but the Lisburn lad had to settle for the runner-up spot at the flag, 1.8s adrift.

Gibson claimed the Enkalon spoils based on his win in the second leg on his BMW S1000RR, joining illustrious past winners including Ray McCullough, Gary Cowan, Robert Dunlop, Johnny Rea, Alan Irwin, and Phillip McCallen.

“It’s definitely good to get this and I’ve been looking forward to this year because I’ve finally got a bike that I’ve gelled with,” said Gibson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s all this talk of these self-proclaimed big teams and I wanted to stuff it to them and I got my chance!

Ryan Gibson (Gibson Motors BMW) leads Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) and Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW)

“I’ve got a BMW S100RR this year and it’s a 2019 bike, but it suits me. I’m that bit older now and if I feel comfortable I’ll push.

“I struggled the last couple of years on the Kawasaki ZX-10 and I won the Supertwin championship a few years ago on the wee Aprilia, but the BMW suits me because I’m not that tall and I feel comfortable on it.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the year and I’ll be at the North West 200 on the bike as well, so I want to go and enjoy myself,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to thank all my family and friends because without them I just couldn’t do it.”

Michael Dunlop was a Supersport winner on the MD Racing Triumph 765 at Bishopscourt

Former British Supersport and Superstock race winner Andy Reid was ruled out of the event following a crash in qualifying.

The 30-year-old escaped injury but his J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki was wrecked in the fifth-gear spill.

McAdoo Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy was third in the opening Superbike race behind Campbell and Gibson, with Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) and Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) completing the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skerries man Sweeney is making his comeback following a serious accident at the North West 200 almost a year ago.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawsaki) twice beat Christian Elkin (RB Engineering Kawasaki) in the Supertwin races

Englishman Herbertson claimed third in the second encounter ahead of Sweeney.

Rossi Dobson impressed on his Superbike debut as he won both Cup races on the Tower Services Suzuki.

Campbell now leads the Ulster Superbike championship after the first two rounds by 12 points from Gibson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballynahinch rider McGreevy won both Supertwin races after twice passing Christian Elkin late on to grab maximum points on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

McGreevy was celebrating a treble after also winning the opening Supersport race on Saturday after a last-lap pass on Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha), with surprise entrant Michael Dunlop a close third on his new MD Racing Triumph 765.

Dunlop won the second Supersport race, stretching clear at the front to win comfortably in the end from Jonny Campbell by 5.6s, who made a late pass on McGreevy to snatch the runner-up spot.