Finland’s Erno Kostamo will spearhead the overseas contingent at next month’s Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern 100 road races.

The 2022 Macau Grand Prix winner will ride a BMW for the Penz 13 team at the event on the Isle of Man, which takes place from July 8-11.

Belgian Jean Pierre Polet is also entered for the Roads Warriors team on a BMW while Frenchman Amalric Blanc (Team B&M/HML) is Honda-mounted on a Fireblade. Compatriot Cedric Assouvie will ride a BMW.

Two riders are set to make the journey from the USA, with David Thomas riding an Aprilia Supertwin under the Obsession Engineering banner and Israel Gillette entered in the Supersport races on a Triumph 765.

Canadian Logan Baker is due to ride an Aprilia Supertwin for McCrum’s Motorcycles.

In the Sidecar class, Frenchman Kevin Rousseau will make his debut at the 4.25-mile Castletown course alongside 2012 Southern 100 Championship race winner Ben Birchall.

The duo raced together at the Isle of Man TT this month and claimed second place in the second race behind Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop has already been confirmed for the Billown meeting alongside fellow former Solo Champions Davey Todd and Dean Harrison.

An impressive line-up also features Yorkshireman Jamie Coward, southern Irishmen Mike Browne and Michael Sweeney and England’s Dominic Herbertson.

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt is another leading name and joins Manx riders Nathan Harrison and Joe Yeardsley, plus Rob Hodson.

The Southern 100 was abandoned last year following the tragic deaths of Republic of Ireland rider Alan Conor and an event marshal following an incident at the conclusion of a Superbike qualifying session.