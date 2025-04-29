Celebrating the Ulster Championship meeting on May Day are, from left, Junior Burrows (Mourne club president), Norman Green (Seaforde Moto Parc track owner), Nathan Green (Mourne club member and Expert rider) and Billy McLarnin (Mourne club chairman). (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

Northern Ireland riders were on show at Preston Docks to open the British Youth Championship.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley finished second overall across both days on the 85cc K-Tech KTM.

The 12-year-old qualified third fastest and finished second in his opening race on the first day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made a bad start in race two - however, fought his way back to fifth from 11th.

Neil Campbell and Paul Horton finished fifth overall in Middlesbrough. (Photo by Campbell MX)

On the second day, despite an injured wrist from Saturday, he had two close battles for fourth and fifth respectively.

Gawley described his weekend as “happy enough...but, on a very demanding track, it was tough going with my wrist injury”.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt had a good weekend with a win and three second places in the Youth Wildcard class on McCullagh’s Centra KTM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thought it would be a good idea to go to Preston Docks for the British youth, as one of my main British Championship rounds will be held there later in the season,” he said. “It was my first time there and I enjoyed the track layout.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley finished second overall on both days at Preston Docks. (Photo by Gawley MX)

"I was the first 125 to cross the line in every race, which gives me great confidence for the Scottish Championship this weekend in Elgin.”

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin admitted his starts let him down as he went 5-4-6-3 over the weekend and finished fourth overall in the Youth Open class on the Discount Beds Honda.

Iron Works MX in Middlesbrough hosted round two of the Nett Quad and Sidecar British Championship, with the Lisburn sidecar crew of Neil Campbell and Paul Horton finishing fifth overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a good, solid day finishing fifth in both races,” said Campbell. “It was nice to hole shot and lead race one, even though it was for only one lap.”

John Joe Malone with the Brian Winrow Memorial Cup from Paul Winrow. (Photo by Malone MX)

In the quads, John Joe Malone from Annaclone was making his debut in England in the 100cc class.

Racing against the more powerful 150cc machines, the 11-year-old St Colman’s Annaclone PS pupil completed the two days with five wins and a second place for the overall both, receiving the Brian Winrow Memorial Cup.

Malone has followed two ex-racers, his aunt Emma and uncle Terence, into the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted with first overall and to receive the cup,” he said. “I get great help from my grandad Sean from S.Mackin Construction, who builds and looks after my bikes...without my dad Ceolon and sponsors CM Plastering, Sean McAvoy of Calmor Properties, Ben Graham from Graham Plant and Cole Groundworks, I wouldn’t be able to race, so thanks to them all.”

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

The Mourne Club will host round three of the Ulster Motocross Championship at Seaforde Moto Parc on May Day.

The Expert class is led by Loughbrickland rider Jason Meara, ahead of Ballyclare’s Martin Barr and Seaforde rider Nathan Green.

David Anderson leads the Semi-Expert Championship, while Andrew Boyd heads the Clubman MX1 class.

Alex Jellie is the Clubman MX2 leader.