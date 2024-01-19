Eugene Laverty was inducted into Irish motorcycling’s Hall of Fame at the Adelaide Motorbike Awards in Belfast.

The Toome native, who now lives in Portugal, joins some of the sport’s most illustrious names on the roll of honour, with past inductees including Joey and Robert Dunlop, Ralph Bryans, Stanley Woods, William Dunlop, Steven Cull, Sammy Miller, Brian Reid, Phillip McCallen and Eddie Laycock.

Laverty announced his retirement from racing at the end of the 2022 season but remains involved in the World Superbike Championship as the co-owner and manager of the Bonovo Action BMW squad.

The 37-year-old rode in the 250cc Grand Prix World Championship in 2007 and 2008 before joining the World Supersport Championship.

Eugene and Pippa Laverty at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast's Crowne Plaza Hotel. (Photo by Stephen Davison)

In 2009, Laverty finished second behind Cal Crutchlow, winning four races. He repeated the feat the following year, winning eight races but falling short of the title by 11 points.

In 2011, Laverty made his World Superbike debut for the factory Yamaha team and claimed a stunning double at Monza in Italy, ending the campaign fourth overall.

He signed for Aprilia in 2012 alongside Max Biaggi and finished the season sixth.

In 2013, he claimed nine World Superbike victories to clinch the title runner-up spot behind Tom Sykes.

He was 10th in 2014 with Suzuki before competing in MotoGP in 2015 and 2016, earning a best result of fourth in Argentina.