Eugene Laverty ruled out of Saturday's World Superbike race at Misano following crash

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty was involved in a crash during practice at Misano in Italy.

The RC Squadra Corse BMW rider crash at Turn 10, causing the session to be red-flagged.

Laverty was taken to a medical centre for a check-up and was described as conscious. However, the Northern Ireland man was later ruled out of the final Superpole qualifying session and race one due to a ‘neck strain and functional impairments’. A medical update also confirmed the 35-year-old was being treated for ‘multiple contusions’.

The former championship runner-up will be assessed again on Sunday morning before the warm-up session.

His wife Pippa thanked well-wishers on Twitter for their messages of support, writing: ‘Thank you for all the kind messages! Some say @eugenelaverty has no luck but I think the opposite. We are lucky to be part of such a fantastic sport @WorldSBK with amazing volunteers, marshals, medicals staff here @circuitmisano!’