Eugene Laverty targets return from injury at Misano World Superbike round in June

Eugene Laverty hopes to return to action in round seven of the World Superbike Championship at Misano in Italy in June.

Laverty fractured both his wrists following a crash during free practice at Imola in Italy. The Team Go Eleven Ducati had his first operation on Saturday, May 11 to repair his right wrist followed by two days of rest prior to an operation his left wrist.

Team Go Eleven Ducati rider Eugene Laverty.

Both procedures were deemed successful by Dr. Mir and recovery should take less than two months.

The 32-year-old has returned to Northern Ireland, where he has started rehab at the Bodycare Injury Clinic.

Laverty said: “When I injured my left wrist previously in 2015 I travelled to Barcelona to be operated on by Dr. Mir. He did a great job then and so this time with a badly fractured right wrist I knew that he was quite simply the best man for the job.

“My wife Pippa and our friend Sarah drove me through the night to Barcelona in time for my surgery on Saturday morning. Thankfully Dr. Mir was able to repair my right wrist without compromising the joint movement which is very important for a motorcycle racer’s throttle hand,” he added.

“In all there were seven fractures across the radius, ulnar stiloid process and scaphoid of the right wrist.

After the first surgery I was able to relax a little as I wasn’t as worried about the surgery on the left wrist and first metacarpal on Tuesday.”

Laverty, the 2013 championship runner-up, will miss the next round at Jerez in Spain but hopes to return at the Misano round, which takes place from June 21-23.

“I have a fantastic bike in the Ducati V4 R and together with Team Go Eleven I aim to return to Misano and continue our fight towards the podium.

“Thank you to the medical staff at both the Imola circuit and hospital and a special thank you to Doctor Mir and all of the medical staff at Hospital Universitario Dexeus for allowing me to continue my dream.”