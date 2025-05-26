“Joey mania has taken over the town and it’s a great event.”

Former MotoGP and World Superbike star Eugene Laverty said ‘Joey mania’ took over Ballymoney on Saturday for a special event held in honour of the Northern Ireland motorcycling legend.

Laverty joined a stellar list of past and present riders who rode an exclusive line-up of Joey’s former racing machines in a unique Parade of Champions through the town centre.

Thousands of supporters turned out and braved the rain that arrived in the evening to cheer on Laverty and fellow famous names including six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and four-time champion Carl Fogarty.

Toomebridge man Laverty had no hesitation in accepting an invite to take part in the Joey 25 Celebration day, which paid homage to the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner as the 25th anniversary of his tragic death in a racing accident in Estonia in July 2000 approaches.

Eugene Laverty rides a Honda RS250 during the Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration parade in the Ulster legend's home town of Ballymoney on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

Laverty said: “Growing up in Northern Ireland, Joey was always our hero, going to places like Aghadowey and seeing the old Honda Britain van.

“You went to a race to see Joey – you didn’t actually know anyone else on the grid!

“I didn’t start racing until 2001 and obviously Joey passed in 2000, so he was a big hero of mine growing up.

“His legacy with yellow helmet and number three – there’s not many people that have that; obviously Valentino Rossi nowadays with the number 46 and his mustard yellow [colours].

“Joey was not just a [special] racer, but also as a person. He helped with charity work, hopping into his van and heading off to all sorts of places in Eastern Europe – he was a great man.

“Being from Northern Ireland, we always liked that from a sportsman [humble approach]. There was something about Joey and he just came and did his bit on the track, walked around the paddock and you wouldn’t have known he had factory Hondas there,” he added.

“Joey was well thought of by the Japanese and he always had the best of the kits, but he threw them in the back of the van and did his own work, spannering on the bikes himself. You wouldn’t get that nowadays and guys like myself can barely change a wheel, whereas Joey had the carburettor apart and was changing the jetting and all the rest.

“It was a different time and one I remember as a kid with great fondness.”

Laverty said he was delighted to have the opportunity to attend the event and catch up with Joey’s family.

“The Silverstone MotoGP is on this weekend but I wanted to come here instead because this is such a unique event, and Joey’s son Gary is a good friend of mine as well, so it’s a good chance to come and catch up with Gary, his mum Linda, and everybody here,” he said.

“I didn’t make it over for the North West this year but I decided to come here a fortnight later and the crowd that has turned out is amazing.