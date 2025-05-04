Eugene McManus claims third in British Supersport Sprint race at Oulton Park
Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) fended off reigning champion Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) after a close race to win by only 0.131s, with Randalstown man McManus 1.459s further back in third spot on the MMB Racing Ducati.
Lee Johnston finished ninth on the Sencat by Swan Racing Triumph.
Kennedy’s Honda team-mate Dean Harrison was seventh. Harrison is one of the big favourites going into this week’s Briggs Equipment North West 200, where practice begins on Wednesday around the 8.9-mile course.
McManus’ brother James (MMB Racing Ducati) finished 15th while Cameron Dawson was outside the points in 24th on the ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki.
The Supersport Feature race takes place over 18 laps on Monday at 3.25pm.
In the National Superstock 1000 class, Eglinton’s David Allingham qualified second fastest for Monday’s race on the SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW.
Allingham was only 0.028s off pole, which went to Luke Mossey on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.
Ian Hutchinson, riding the Moobob BMW for Michael Laverty’s team as he warms up for the North West 200, was 15th fastest while Manx rider Conor Cummins was three places behind in 18th on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.
Ramsey rider Cummins is competing at Oulton in preparation for the NW200 and Isle of Man TT for the Dungannon team.
The 14-lap Superstock race is scheduled for 2:35pm on Monday at the Bank Holiday meeting.
Davey Todd, last year’s champion, has made the switch to the British Superbike class this year on the 8TEN Racing BMW alongside team co-owner Peter Hickman.
