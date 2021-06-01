Eugene McManus hails 'incredible weekend' after World Supersport debut at Estoril in Portugal

Eugene McManus made his World Supersport debut on the WRP Wepol Racing Yamaha at Estoril in Portugal over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland prospect was offered the opportunity to fill in for the injured Danny Webb in the World Supersport races at the second round of the championship.

McManus, who was also making his debut at Estoril, finished 22nd in race one, improving to 21st in the second race on Sunday.

The Randalstown man will also compete in the third round of the series on the team’s Yamaha YZF-R6 at Misano in Italy from June 11-13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McManus said: “If you had told me in June 2019, when I was in King’s College hospital (following a crash at Brands Hatch) that I would get to ride in a World Supersport race, I would not have believed you – I have I had an incredible weekend.

“The team made we feel really welcome from the moment I walked in the garage. I had never ridden the bike or been to the circuit before and they did everything they could to make me as comfortable as possible, so a massive thanks to WRP Wepol Racing.”

Reflecting on his maiden World Supersport races, McManus said he was satisfied with his performance over the weekend following two solid finishes.

“In the first race I was cautious in the opening laps but I completed the 18 laps and got some really valuable track time,” he said. “I had a good battle with [Luigi] Montella for a good part of the race as well.

“In the second race I made a small mistake on lap 14 but managed to recover the positions and was pleased to finish 21st. I can’t thank my sponsors and the team enough, and I am really looking forward to Misano.”

McManus will again compete in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship this year.

His younger brother, James, will also be in action at Misano for the World Supersport 300 races on the Team 109 Kawasaki.

* A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe