The Aghadowey man will ride a Yamaha R6 after competing in the Ulster Superbike Championship in 2022 for McAdoo Kawasaki Racing.

He parted company from Gearlink Kawasaki after the opening round of the British Supersport Championship at Silverstone last year, where he finished seventh and sixth in the first two races of the season.

Reflecting on that decision, McGlinchey previously told the News Letter: “I almost knew after pre-season testing that it maybe wasn’t right but I decided to go ahead and give it a go.

Eunan McGlinchey (left) will compete in the British Supersport Championship in 2023 with Val-Tech Racing. He is pictured with Junior Superstock rider Louis Valleley.

“I’ve nothing against Gearlink, but it just wasn’t working out for me.

“I just lost the level I was able to ride at and I know what I can do when I’m happy, but I wasn’t able to do that when I was with Gearlink.”

McGlinchey won the British Junior Supersport title in 2018 before progressing to the National Superstock 600 series in 2019, when he finished fourth overall and claimed two victories.

In 2020, he competed in the World Supersport 300 Championship with Cork-based Team 109 Kawasaki before signing with Gearlink in the British Supersport Championship for the 2021 season.

McGlinchey will be riding a Yamaha YZF-R6 for the first time this year and the 25-year-old is determined to make the most of the opportunity with the Kent-based team.

“I’m really pleased to be joining Team Val-Tech Racing for 2023 season,” he said.

“It’s going to be my first time on a Yamaha and I can’t wait to get going.

“The last couple of years has been full of ups and downs so let’s hope 2023 can change that and we can get back to where we know we can.

“Also, a massive thanks to all my sponsors for making this possible.”

McGlinchey joins Louis Valleley in the team, who will compete in the National Junior Superstock Championship.

Team owner Iain Valleley said: “With Eunan making the transition from a Kawasaki and now riding our Yamaha R6, we and the team are all very excited to have Eunan with us on the team.

“We can only imagine what this young man can do to make the team better than last year.”