Eunan McGlinchey makes switch to world championship with Team 109 Kawasaki for 2020

Exciting Northern Ireland prospect Eunan McGlinchey will compete in the World Supersport 300 Championship in 2020 with Cork-based Team 109 Kawasaki.

Confirmation of the move came on Saturday, with Aghadowey prospect McGlinchey saying he was ‘really excited’ by the opportunity.

McGlinchey won the British Junior Supersport Championship at his first attempt in 2018 and finished fourth in the National Superstock 600 series this season, only 16 points behind champion Korie McGreevy.

The 21-year-old will return to the Kawasaki Ninja 400 on which he enjoyed so much success during his title-winning season last year.

McGlinchey said: “I’m really excited to finally be able to announce that I will be riding for Team #109 once again in 2020.

“We’ll be making the move into the World Supersport 300 class and we felt that it was the right move for us to make, and it was the right time to make it.

“I’m really looking forward to this move with Team #109 and I think with a solid pre-season we won’t be far away from some good results,” he added.

“I’ll be giving one hundred percent in everything I do this season, and I know the team will also be giving one hundred percent to put a bike underneath me that can do the job.”

Team manager Paul Tobin said he felt McGlinchey’s performance as a wild-card rider in the Supersport 300 class at Donington this year showed he has what it takes to compete at world level.

“We are very excited as a team to be making the move to the World championship paddock after five successful and enjoyable years in the British Superbike championship,” said Tobin.

“We are all very excited about not only the new challenge ahead, but taking on this new challenge with Eunan McGlinchey onboard, having re-signed him for a third successive season.

“Following the promising signs in his wild-card ride in the class at Donington Park earlier this year, we feel he has what it takes to compete in this class with the best in the world. I want to say a huge thank you on behalf of everyone in the team to all our sponsors for making this possible.”