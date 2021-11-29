Eunan McGlinchey re-signs with Gearlink Kawasaki for 2022 British Supersport Championship

The 22-year-old Aghadowey prospect is entering his second season with the English team and will be joined by series rookie Zak Corderoy, who finished third in the National Superstock 600 Championship this season.

McGlinchey, sixth in his debut year in the Supersport class in 2021, twice finished on the rostrum at Brands Hatch and is eager to capitalise on the progress he made on the Kawasaki this year.

“I am really pleased to be back with Gearlink for the 2022 season – after all the hard work we put in last year, it is great that it won’t be wasted,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eunan McGlinchey will ride for the Gearlink Kawasaki team again in the 2022 British Supersport Championship. Picture: David Yeomans.

“We come back with more knowledge and knowing what I need to feel confident on the bike, so I feel that I can build on my sixth place finish this year.

“I want to say a massive thanks to Michael (de Bidaph) and Gearlink for this opportunity and for all my personal sponsors for sticking by me.”

Team owner Michael de Bidaph will step back from his duties after many years running the Gearlink Kawasaki team with his late wife Norma. Former Supersport frontrunner Ben Wilson, a long-standing member of the team, will now take over the reins.

“We are really pleased to have signed Zak and retain Eunan for another year,” Wilson said.

“We feel we have a strong line-up for 2022 and with the knowledge we have, I believe both riders can run at the front. It has always been the ethos of the Gearlink team to develop and bring on new riders and I feel there is definite potential in both Zak and Eunan.

“Eunan finished in a strong sixth place in last year’s championship, and he has shown that he has the pace to be on the podium. Meanwhile, Zak really caught my eye with his mature approach to racing and his dominating form towards the end of last season in the Junior Superstock Championship.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.