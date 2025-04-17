Every winner of the prestigious Enkalon Trophy motorcycle race since Ray McCullough's inaugural victory in 1975
Banbridge man Ryan Gibson won the silverware for the first time in 2024 and will be aiming for a repeat.
First held in 1977 at Aghadowey, the race was won by the legendary Ray McCullough.
Here, we look at every winner of the Enkalon Trophy through the decades:
1975 – Ray McCullough (350 Yamaha)
1978 – Noel Hudson (750 Yamaha)
1979 – Jackie Hughes (750 Yamaha)
1980 – George Farlow (750 Yamaha)
1981 - Jackie Hughes (750 Yamaha)
1982 – Sam McClements (998 Suzuki)
1983 – Johnny Rea (500 Yamaha)
1984 – Colin Wilson (350 Yamaha)
1985 – Alan Irwin (500 Suzuki)
1986 – Gary Cowan (350 Yamaha)
1987 – Johnny Rea (350 Yamaha)
1988 – Gary Cowan (350 Yamaha)
1989 – Robert Dunlop (750 Honda)
1990 – George Farlow (500 Honda)
1991 – Phillip McCallen (750 Honda)
1992 -Dave Leach (750 Yamaha)
1993 – Rodney McCurdy (750 Kawasaki)
1994 – Johnny Rea (750 Yamaha)
1995 – Alan Irwin (926 Ducati)
1996 – Alan Irwin (926 Ducati)
1997 – Rodney McCurdy (750 Ducati)
1998 – Adrian Coates (250 Honda)
1999 – Rodney McCurdy (750 Ducati)
2000 – Michael Swann (1000 Yamaha)
2001 – Michael Swann (1000 Yamaha)
2002 – Adrian Archibald (960 Honda)
2003 – Hilton Hincks (960 Honda)
2004 – Derek Sheils (1000 Suzuki)
2005 – Alastair Seeley (1000 Yamaha)
2006 - Alastair Seeley (1000 Suzuki)
2007 – Cameron Donald (1000 Honda)
2008 – Michael Laverty (1000 Suzuki)
2009 – Keith Amor (1000 Honda)
2010 – Marshall Neill (1000 Suzuki)
2011 – Cameron Donald (1000 Honda)
2012 – Cameron Donald (1000 Honda)
2013 – Derek Sheils (1000 Kawasaki)
2014 – David Haire (1000 Honda)
2015 – Derek Sheils (1000 Kawasaki)
2016 – Race abandoned
2017 – Dan Kneen (BMW)
2018 – Gerard Kinghan (1000 Kawasaki)
2019 – Carl Phillips (1000 Suzuki)
2020 – Race cancelled (Covid-19 pandemic)
2021 – Alastair Seeley (1000 Yamaha)
2022 – Alastair Seeley (1000 Yamaha)
2023 – Mike Browne (1000 BMW)
2024 – Ryan Gibson (1000 BMW)
