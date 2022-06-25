Ex-British Superbike winner Josh Elliott in racing comeback in Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park

The Fermanagh man rode in the British Superbike Championship in 2019 and sealed his maiden victory at the opening round at Silverstone on the OMG Suzuki before finishing as the runner-up in race two.

However, he was unable to maintain his impressive start to the campaign and Elliott split from the team in October of that year with two rounds of the championship remaining.

After two seasons impacted by Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, the Ballinamallard rider has seized the chance to ride a 600 Honda Fireblade in the Supersport class at Mondello Park for AKR Thomas Bourne Racing, joining AJ Carey in the team for the rest of the season.

Josh Elliott rode for the OMG Suzuki team in the 2019 British Superbike Championship. Picture: David Yeomans Photography.

The 2015 British Superstock 1000 champion is a previous winner in the Masters series in the Supersport class, earning two victories in 2011.

“I have to thank AKR Thomas Bourne Racing for giving me this opportunity,” Elliott said.

“I was surprised when I got the call and now I intend to make the most of my return to the track. I’m really looking forward to racing at the Masters, as it is such a well-run series.

“I’m also looking forward to being back in a racing paddock again, enjoying my racing and seeing a few old faces, as well as getting back to the serious business of trying to get some decent results and hopefully repaying the team with race wins.”

The line-up this weekend also includes Irish road racing star Derek Sheils on the Roadhouse Macau BMW, who is fresh from a solid performance at the Isle of Man TT.

Sheils goes into Saturday’s opening Superbike race among the favourites.

The Republic of Ireland rider was a double winner at the opening round in April and will be a tough nut to crack at the Co Kildare circuit.

Sheils is fifth in the standings after missing the second round, where Alan Kenny and reigning champion Richie Ryan from Kilkenny claimed the wins.

Cavan man Kenny holds a slender lead of eight points at the top over Ryan, with fellow southern Irishmen Thomas O’Grady and Emmett O’Grady next ahead of Sheils.

An intriguing addition to the entry list this weekend is Spanish Superbike Championship rider Jacque Foley on his Suzuki GSX-R1000, who will also compete in the Supertwin races.

Foley, based in Cavan, is a former Thundersport UK champion and Ducati Tri Options Cup contender.

Emmett O’Grady will be gunning for more success in the Supersport class on his Yamaha R6 after clinching two wins last time out. The Kerry man’s opposition includes returning Northern Ireland rider Elliott plus championship leader Carey and Jack O’Grady.

A full programme of support races includes Supertwins and Production Twins, Classic Superbikes, Pre Injection 600/1000, Moto 400, Sidecars, Junior Supersport and Moto One.