Ex-BSB rider Carl Phillips has Ducati option for 2026 Ulster Superbike Championship and covets North West 200 return for 'one last go'
The Lisburn man currently leads the championship by 58 points with two rounds remaining after making a successful return to the sport following an absence of several years.
Phillips has been riding a Kawasaki under the SBT Ireland banner and is bidding to win the Ulster Superbike title for the second time following his maiden success in 2019.
The former British Superbike and Supersport rider rode the Italian Ducati – purchased by current sponsor Alun Gorman of SBT Ireland – at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland in August but struggled with teething issues.
“We rode the Ducati at Bishopscourt but there’s a lot of work needed to make it right,” said Phillips.
“Alun has bought it and he’s been great to me this year. The plan at the moment is to ride the Ducati next year but we’ll need plenty of time on it.
“We had a go on it at the classic festival and it didn’t work out. I wanted to try and push Danny Kent for a couple of laps and I’d probably have been better on the Kawasaki, but I’ll be looking forward to the Sunflower.
“After that, we’ll look at making a plan for next year but I’d love another go at the North West 200.
“I’d like to go back one more time with a good package because we had a decent result the last time (seventh in the Superstock race in 2022).”
Phillips will be hoping to take another step closer to his second Ulster Superbike title at the penultimate round of the championship at Bishopscourt on Saturday, September 27 before the Sunflower Trophy meeting at the same venue in Co Down from October 21-22.