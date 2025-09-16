Ex-BSB rider Carl Phillips has Ducati option for 2026 Ulster Superbike Championship and covets North West 200 return for 'one last go'

By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:11 BST
Carl Phillips could make the switch to a Ducati Panigale V4 in 2026 to contest the Ulster Superbike Championship.

The Lisburn man currently leads the championship by 58 points with two rounds remaining after making a successful return to the sport following an absence of several years.

Phillips has been riding a Kawasaki under the SBT Ireland banner and is bidding to win the Ulster Superbike title for the second time following his maiden success in 2019.

The former British Superbike and Supersport rider rode the Italian Ducati – purchased by current sponsor Alun Gorman of SBT Ireland – at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland in August but struggled with teething issues.

Ulster Superbike Championship leader Carl Phillips on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“We rode the Ducati at Bishopscourt but there’s a lot of work needed to make it right,” said Phillips.

“Alun has bought it and he’s been great to me this year. The plan at the moment is to ride the Ducati next year but we’ll need plenty of time on it.

“We had a go on it at the classic festival and it didn’t work out. I wanted to try and push Danny Kent for a couple of laps and I’d probably have been better on the Kawasaki, but I’ll be looking forward to the Sunflower.

“After that, we’ll look at making a plan for next year but I’d love another go at the North West 200.

“I’d like to go back one more time with a good package because we had a decent result the last time (seventh in the Superstock race in 2022).”

Phillips will be hoping to take another step closer to his second Ulster Superbike title at the penultimate round of the championship at Bishopscourt on Saturday, September 27 before the Sunflower Trophy meeting at the same venue in Co Down from October 21-22.

