Ex-NW200 Clerk of Course Billy Nutt pays tribute to Supporters Club founder Laurits Mackness

Larne man Mr Mackness sadly passed away on Wednesday aged 91.

For almost 39 years, he ran the NW200 Supporters Club, raising close to £600,000 by the time he decided to call it quits in 2015.

Laurits and fellow Supporters Club volunteer Ina McColm worked tirelessly behind the scenes to raise funds for Coleraine and District Motor Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former North West 200 Supporters Club chairman Laurits Mackness and Ina McColm. Picture: Maurice Montgomery.

At their club stand in the race paddock in Portrush, Laurits and Ina made many friends over the course their involvement with the event, selling club membership and race packages – including the official programme – plus grandstand and paddock passes.

Their contribution to the race deserved so much more recognition than they ever received, and Laurits decided to end his involvement with the event seven years ago following a disagreement with the race hierarchy.

The Supporters Club’s bank account was closed and £17,500 was handed over to the North West 200 organisers.

Speaking at the time, Laurits told me his wish was to bow out after reaching the milestone of 40 years at the helm of the Supporters Club.

He said: “I’m terribly disappointed to be walking away but sadly this is what it has come to.

“There is no doubt I’m going to miss it because I’ve been doing this for the past 39 years. I had thought I would like to get to the 40-year mark, but it’s time to walk away.

“I’m not prepared to go into the reasons why publicly, but I wish this could have been avoided.

“I started the club up as chairman all those years ago and I’ve had many great times, but it’s over now and it’s up to the organisers what they do next, if anything.”

In the years prior to Laurits’ decision to quit, the Supporters Club was raising up to £26,000 annually for the NW200. In total, the club provided more than £588,000 over the 39 years it was in operation.

Castlerock man Nutt, who served as the NW200 Clerk of Course from 1973 to 200, described the Supporters Club as ‘like another sponsor’.

“It’s sad news and Laurits and Ina, plus her husband Charlie did so much work for the North West 200,” Nutt said.

“It wasn’t always appreciated by some, but in my time that money was absolutely invaluable – the Supporters Club was basically one of our best sponsors aside from the likes of the main sponsors we had at the time, like Coca Cola.

“From memory Laurits didn’t drive and we provided him with a mobile home in the paddock, and he would come down and stay there during race week.

“Laurits was a character and in my day, I think Laurits was giving us something in the range of £10,000 to £12,000 each year, so it was a fair bit of money to us.

“They were so dedicated and did everything as volunteers, and they gave a lot more to the North West 200 over the years than most.”

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 20 at 2pm in Ramsey’s Funeral Parlour, 5 Upper Main Street, Larne. Funeral afterwards to Larne Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to MCUI (cheques payable to Injured Riders Welfare fund), or Southern 100 Supporters Club, c/o EW Ramsey and Son (address as above).

------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.