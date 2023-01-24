Ex-racer Baylon McCaughey raises over £3,000 for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke after health scare
Former Irish short circuit champion Baylon McCaughey has raised over £3,000 for the Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke charity after recovering from a health scare.
The Cookstown man set up a special fundraiser after undergoing heart surgery in 2018 and handed over a cheque to the charity for £3,405.
McCaughey sold lapel badges depicting the design of his racing helmet to raise the cash.
"I am so thankful and grateful to the doctors, consultants and nurses in both Antrim Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, and not forgetting the rehabilitation team in Magherafelt, for helping me through what was a rather scary time for me,” he said.
“During my times in the hospital, I received seven stents, so one can understand how appreciative I am today to all those who helped me.
“As someone who loves motorcycling, and being a collector of race badges, I thought it would be a novel way of raising funds for Chest Heart and Stroke, so a badge was designed and sold, mostly online,” he added.
“No one was more surprised than myself when I managed to raise a total of £3,405. It may not be much, but if it can help Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke in any way, then I am more than delighted to have played a small part.”
The 63-year-old, who carries out a PR role for the Cookstown 100 and covers the sport for his local newspaper, extended his sincere thanks to everyone who supported the fundraiser by purchasing one of his pin badges.