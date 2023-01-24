Cookstown man Baylon McCaughey presents a cheque for £3,405 to Valerie Saunders, Area Representative for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

The Cookstown man set up a special fundraiser after undergoing heart surgery in 2018 and handed over a cheque to the charity for £3,405.

McCaughey sold lapel badges depicting the design of his racing helmet to raise the cash.

"I am so thankful and grateful to the doctors, consultants and nurses in both Antrim Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, and not forgetting the rehabilitation team in Magherafelt, for helping me through what was a rather scary time for me,” he said.

“During my times in the hospital, I received seven stents, so one can understand how appreciative I am today to all those who helped me.

“As someone who loves motorcycling, and being a collector of race badges, I thought it would be a novel way of raising funds for Chest Heart and Stroke, so a badge was designed and sold, mostly online,” he added.

“No one was more surprised than myself when I managed to raise a total of £3,405. It may not be much, but if it can help Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke in any way, then I am more than delighted to have played a small part.”

