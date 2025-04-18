Ex-Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips claims Superbike pole at 49th Enkalon Trophy meeting at rain-lashed Bishopscourt
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Phillips, riding the J McC Racing Kawasaki, was just under six-tenths-of-a-second ahead of championship leader Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki).
Lisburn man Phillips, making his racing return in 2025 after several years away from the sport, is a past winner of the Enkalon Trophy, previously lifting the silverware in 2019.
Daniel Matheson from Newcastle in Co Down slotted into third on his LMLR BMW, half-a-second further behind, with Aaron Spence in fourth on the Sebden Steel/Spence Engineering Honda.
Mark Hewitt (Dent Boy Ltd BMW) and Andy Reid (J McC Racing) finalised the top six.
Reigning champion Jonny Campbell was seventh fastest in qualifying at the 1.824-mile circuit on his Team 155 Racing BMW, 4.769s down on Phillips.
Ross Irwin was eighth on the Magic Bullet Honda ahead of Dean McMaster (Air NI Kawasaki), while 2024 Enkalon Trophy winner Ryan Gibson completed the top ten on his Firewood Supplies BMW.
The IFS David Wood Trophy is also on the line at the MCRRCI’s two-day meeting this weekend and it was Ballynahinch man McGreevy won sealed pole on the McAdoo Kawasaki from Christian Elkin (DynoCentreNI Yamaha) and Graeme Irwin (Magic Bullet Yamaha), with Matheson (LMLR Yamaha) and Mark Conlin (Moto Market NRG Ducati) completing the front row.
Elkin topped the times in Supertwin qualifying on his RB Engineering Kawasaki from Caolan Irwin (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Aprilia).
Track inspections are being undertaken at Bishopscourt with heavy rain resulting in a delay to the first scheduled race of the day for Classic machines.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.