Fabio Quartararo chokes back tears after MotoGP title triumph

Fabio Quartararo celebrates winning the MotoGP World Championship.

The 22-year-old couldn’t hold back the tears as winning the title sunk in.

“To be honest I still can’t believe what I achieved here today. I have no words and I have no more liquid to cry,” he said.

“It’s amazing and right now I’m living the dream. Of course this was not the way I wanted Pecco’s weekend to end, but I’m happy he’s okay. To finish on the podium after Pecco crashed out was a little target but the front tyre was really bad and I couldn’t but I don’t care because I am World Champion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It feels good to also have my family with me, and we will enjoy this a lot tonight and until the end of the season.”

In the race it was back-to-back wins for Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez at Misano.

The eight-time World Champion kept the pressure on Ducati Lenovo Team rider Pecco Bagnaia, who led from the start and was the only rider who could stop Quartararo winning the title at Misano.

The Italian looked to have the win in the bag until a mistake four laps from the finish saw the 24-year-old lose the front and crash out at Turn 15, the same corner as his Ducati team mate Jack Miller, on lap five. Pol Espargaro made it a Repsol Honda 1-2 as the Spaniard claimed his first podium since joining the team.

“It is the most important win of the year,” said Marquez.

“The pace in the race was unreal. Pecco was riding super fast and I don’t know how I was able to stay there. He was extremely fast on the lap he crashed.”

Enea Bastianini on the Avintia Esponsorama Ducati took the final podium place after passing Quartararo on the last lap.

Valentino Rossi brought the Petronas Yamaha home in a respectable 10th place in his last Grand Prix in front of his adoring home fans.