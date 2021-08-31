Fabio Quartararo victorious in British MotoGP at Silverstone

Monster Energy Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo.

Pole setter, Repsol Honda’s Pol Espargaro led from the lights with Quartararo fourth behind the second Espargaro brother Aleix on the Aprilia and fast starting Lenovo Team Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia.

The opening lap saw Marc Marquez try an ambitious move at turn 9 causing both himself and Jorge Martin to crash out of the race.

Ducati’s Jack Miller and Petronas Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi rounded out the top six at the end of lap one but Quartararo wasn’t waiting much longer and by lap four had taken the lead.

Once leading no one got near him as he ticked off the remaining laps to win by 2.663 seconds from Ecstar Suzuki’s Alex Rins who fought through from tenth on the grid with Aleix Espargaro taking Aprilia’s first podium holding off a determined challenge from Miller.

Pol Espargaro and KTM’s Brad Binder completed the top six.

It wasn’t the fairy tale ending to Valentino Rossi’s final British Grand Prix as he crossed the line in 18th after running inside the top tenderly on.

It didn’t matter as the record crowd gave him a fantastic send off.

“This win felt great!” said Quartararo.

“In Austria I was thinking of the championship when we were switching bikes, but here I thought of nothing. I was feeling great on the bike, and I enjoyed fighting for the victory. It was perfect.

“I enjoy racing like that, living in the moment. I felt great at the start and stayed calm. I only made a few mistakes, and I felt like I was really good on braking.

“I’m so happy about this result. It’s a really special win. I don’t know how many fans there were here today, but it was massive, and it was great to share this moment with them.”

Quartararo has extended his championship lead to 65 points clear of reigning champion Joan Mir.

Remy Gardner won the Moto2 race and extended his championship lead over team mate Raul Fernandez who crashed out. Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Navarro completed the rostrum.

British ace Sam Lowes had to settle for fourth after leading in the early laps.

Romano Fenati controlled the Moto3 race from the the start beating Niccolo Antonelli and Dennis Foggia.

Omagh teenager Jamie Lyons claimed his first British Talent Cup victory just holding off Casey O’Gorman in Saturdays race.