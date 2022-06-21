Fabio Quartararo wins German MotoGP at Sachsenring

Fabio Quartararo leads Pecco Bagnaia in the early laps of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring. Bagnaia crashed out on lap four leaving Quartararo to go on and claim victory.

It was another MotoGP masterclass from the 23 year-old world champion. He has now has a 34-point advantage over Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who had to settle for fourth by the flag.

Quartararo led the pack from the lights with pole setter Lenovo Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia second. The Italian’s race was over on lap four when he crashed the Ducati at turn1, leaving Quartararo out front.

The Frenchman had over five seconds to spare over fellow countryman Johann Zarco on the Prima Pramac Ducati by the chequered flag. Quartararo’s win was Yamaha’s first victory at the German GP since Valention Rossi in 2009.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I feel tired. I was sick during all the weekend. We made a choice on the medium rear tyre and that was really risky because in the race it dropped much more than expected, but I’m super happy. It was a great race in many ways,” said Quartararo.

Zarco was a lonely runner-up after 30 laps of racing in the intense heat of the Sachsenring. “When I got a five second advantage it was useful because the last few laps were a nightmare. So I am happy and I am tired,” added the French rider.

Lenovo Ducati’s Jack Miller, despite having a long lap penalty, got the better of his battle with Espargaro for third.

Elf Marc VDS’s Sam Lowes claimed his first pole position of the season at the Sachsenring but could not convert it into victory as Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez claimed his second Moto2 victory of the season.

It was a dominant performance by Spaniard who had a nine second advantage over team mate Pedro Acosta at the finish.